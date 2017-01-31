Miss Haiti believes Miss France will ...

Miss Haiti believes Miss France will do great as Miss Universe

Read more: Sun-Star

EVEN though she finished second to France's Iris Mittenaere, Raquel Pelissier of Haiti believes the former will be a great Miss Universe. The 24-year-old took to Instagram to thank everyone for the support she received during the Miss Universe pageant.

