Little church thinks globally, acts locally

Friday Jan 27

On Sunday, at their 9:30 a.m. service, Pastor Robert Peck and the congregation of River Valley Christian Church will celebrate a campaign that raised $4,000, enough to build three houses in the community of Canaan, Haiti, to replace houses destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last fall.

Chicago, IL

