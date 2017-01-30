Little church thinks globally, acts locally
On Sunday, at their 9:30 a.m. service, Pastor Robert Peck and the congregation of River Valley Christian Church will celebrate a campaign that raised $4,000, enough to build three houses in the community of Canaan, Haiti, to replace houses destroyed by Hurricane Matthew last fall.
