Ita s a Carnival turf war in Haiti, with the president-elect vs. the mayor

Standing before a delirious crowd last Sunday in a storm-ravaged Les Cayes , Haiti's President-elect Jovenel MoA se, still two weeks from his Feb. 7 swearing-in, put his foot down in a Trump-like fashion. The National Carnival - that festival of song and debauchery that marks the beginning of Lent - would be relocating this year from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.