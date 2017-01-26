Ita s a Carnival turf war in Haiti, w...

Ita s a Carnival turf war in Haiti, with the president-elect vs. the mayor

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Miami Herald

Standing before a delirious crowd last Sunday in a storm-ravaged Les Cayes , Haiti's President-elect Jovenel MoA se, still two weeks from his Feb. 7 swearing-in, put his foot down in a Trump-like fashion. The National Carnival - that festival of song and debauchery that marks the beginning of Lent - would be relocating this year from Port-au-Prince to Les Cayes, he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,387,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC