Haiti's President-elect Questioned on Money-laundering Allegations

Thursday Jan 26

Haiti's President-elect Jovenel Moise returns from the Cabinet d'instruction to the Public Prosecutor's Office in Port-au-Prince, Jan. 25, 2017. Haiti's president-elect, after appearing at a lengthy hearing to address allegations of money laundering, insisted that those accusations were politically motivated and that the country's "justice system will function without bias" under his administration.

Chicago, IL

