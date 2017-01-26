Haiti's president-elect hit with mone...

Haiti's president-elect hit with money laundering allegation

President-elect Jovenel Moise has pledged to stamp out corruption and strengthen Haiti's legal institutions, but even before taking office on Feb. 7, he faces a government allegation of money laundering. Haitian businessman Jovenel Moise addresses the audience after being declared the official winner of the November 2016 presidential elections, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, January 3, 2017.

