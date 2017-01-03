Haitian coup leader and senator-elect held in US drug case
In this Aug. 24, 2016, file photo, senate candidate Guy Philippe laughs during an interview in Pestel, Haiti. Philippe was arrested Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, by members of the Haitian anti-drug police unit outside his studio in the Petionville district of the capital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC