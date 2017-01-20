Haiti: UN-supported supply system provides clean water to remote community

New York, Jan 10 : A new drinking water distribution system, partly funded by the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti , is now providing safe water for the people of Los Palis - a community in the district of Hinche, located in the centre of the island nation. [NK World] A remote area mainly consisting of dry mountains, Los Palis is located 15 minutes away from the city centre of Hinche.

