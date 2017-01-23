Haiti Justice Minister Ignores Senate...

Haiti Justice Minister Ignores Senate Summons on Philippe Case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Voice of America

Haiti's justice minister faces possible censure after failing to appear Thursday before a Senate committee to explain how the United States was able to take custody of rebel leader Guy Philippe and transport him to Florida on drug-related charges. Camille Junior Edouard, minister of justice and public security, had been summoned by Haitian lawmakers in the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,941 • Total comments across all topics: 278,198,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC