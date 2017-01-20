Haiti: Hurricane Matthew situation re...

Haiti: Hurricane Matthew situation report #31, January 9

Following the arrest of senator-elect Guy Philippe, on 05 January, many demonstrations and road blocks were reported in Jeremie . As a result, on 06 January, humanitarian operations in GrandeAnse were either temporally suspended or limited and non-essential staffs were advised to stay at home.

Chicago, IL

