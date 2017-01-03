Haiti: Grand'Anse in a boil, targeting foreigners

Thanks to Dr. John Carroll for sending the link to this Haitian news source, Vant BA f Info : Haiti / Justice: Grand'Anse in a boil, targeted foreigners . The Google translation and then a comment: Friday 6 January 2017.- The situation remains very tense today in Grand'Anse after the arrest followed by the extradition yesterday Thursday of the elected senator of this department, Guy Philippe, learned Vant BA f Info.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crofs Blogs.