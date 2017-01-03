Haiti certifies election victory of first-time candidate
In this November 29, 2016 photo Jovenel Moise, winner of the preliminary count from the PHTK party, poses for a photo with his wife Martine, after an interview in his office in Petion-Ville, Haiti. PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti : An electoral tribunal in Haiti has rejected claims that massive voter fraud marred the November presidential election victory of first-time candidate Jovenel Moise, officials said Tuesday.
