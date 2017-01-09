Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe is extradited to U.S.

Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe, who is wanted on drug charges in the United States, was arrested last week in Haiti, a top Haitian National Police official confirmed to the Miami Herald. Mr. Philippe, who was wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration under a long-standing sealed indictment on drug-trafficking charges, was arrested after he left a local radio station, local media reported.

