Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe...

Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe is extradited to U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe, who is wanted on drug charges in the United States, was arrested last week in Haiti, a top Haitian National Police official confirmed to the Miami Herald. Mr. Philippe, who was wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration under a long-standing sealed indictment on drug-trafficking charges, was arrested after he left a local radio station, local media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,359 • Total comments across all topics: 277,767,975

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC