Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe is extradited to U.S.
Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe, who is wanted on drug charges in the United States, was arrested last week in Haiti, a top Haitian National Police official confirmed to the Miami Herald. Mr. Philippe, who was wanted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration under a long-standing sealed indictment on drug-trafficking charges, was arrested after he left a local radio station, local media reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC