Colombia expels more than 20,000 Hait...

Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Caribbean News Now!

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,061 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC