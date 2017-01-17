Colombia expels more than 20,000 Haitians in 2016

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti -- On Sunday, authorities in Colombia revealed that, during 2016, they had expelled from their country nearly 34,000 illegal migrants, including: 20,366 Haitians, 8,167 Cubans, 874 Indians, 570 Congolese and 553 Nepalese, HaitiLibre reported. Foreign migrants were arrested mainly in the departments of Antioquia , Nario, Valle del Cauca, Cauca and Risaralda , said Christian Krger, director of immigration in Colombia, who explained that the main road corridors used by human trafficking networks are located in these departments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.