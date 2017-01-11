Coast Guard rescues seven boaters by ...

Coast Guard rescues seven boaters by helicopter in water just west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti

A Coast Guard helicopter crew hoisted seven boaters from a disabled sailing vessel Monday approximately 14 miles west of Anse-Rouge, Haiti. The boaters were safely transferred ashore in Great Inagua.

