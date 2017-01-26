Charity set up in memory of only Irishman to die in Haiti disaster given special award
As the prestigious William Jefferson Clinton Goodwill for Haiti Award will be presented to Gregory Grene and Timothy Perutz, founders of the Andrew Grene Foundation , at the Sixth Annual Haiti Ball To Celebrate Haiti Week. Picture Fergal Phillips From Left: Gregory Grene, Ambassador, chef and TV personality Clodagh McKenna, Leslie and Carmel Buckley and Timothy Perutz.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC