CARICOM Cherishes Haiti's Membership - " Secretary-General On Its 213th Independence Anniversary

CARICOM Secretary-General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque has congratulated Haiti on its 213th anniversary as an Independent nation, saying the country's liberation was a catalyst for independence for other countries in Latin America and later, of the Caribbean. Haiti gained its independence on 1 January 1804 after a hard fought anti-slavery and anti-colonial battle against the French colonisers.

Chicago, IL

