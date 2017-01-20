Canadian embassy in Haiti investigati...

Canadian embassy in Haiti investigating $1.7M fraud

Read more: CBC News

Global Affairs Canada says there is an investigation underway after a fraud scheme was uncovered at the Canadian Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The Canadian government has fired 17 local recruits from its embassy in Haiti after uncovering a system of fraud that cost the diplomatic mission $1.7 million over 12 years, Global Affairs Canada says.

