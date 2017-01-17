B.C. doctors raise funds for Haiti mission
Volunteer Dr. Jim Kim teaching local residents. Kim is one of the Lower Mainland doctors traveling to Haiti this spring as part of Team Broken Earth, which provides medical care in Haiti and trains and educates local doctors and nurses.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
