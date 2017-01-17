3-D velocity structure in southern Haiti from local earthquake tomography

We investigate 3-D local earthquake tomography for high-quality travel time arrivals from aftershocks following the 2010 M7.0 Haiti earthquake on the Leogane fault. The data were recorded by 35 stations, including 19 ocean bottom seismometers, from which we selected 595 events to simultaneously invert for hypocenter location and 3-D Vp and Vs velocity structures in southern Haiti.

