UN report says Haiti among least developed countries being left behind

Saturday Dec 17

In this October 2016 file photo, a girl helps her mother to remove mud from her house after Hurricane Matthew flooded their home in Les Cayes, Haiti. UNITED NATIONS : A new United Nations report says that Haiti is among a number of Least Developed Countries that are being left behind, even as the international community has pledged to "leave no one behind" with the adoption of the UN's 2030 Agenda.

Chicago, IL

