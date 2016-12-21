UN emergency fund authorizes $3.5 mil...

UN emergency fund authorizes $3.5 million for restoring education services in Haiti

Boys play football in the yard of the school in Les Cayes, Department du Sud, Haiti, which is being used as a living space or shelter for several hundred people who have lost their homes to Hurricane Matthew. Photo: UNICEF/Roger LeMoyne 27 December 2016 – The United Nations fund aimed at rapid humanitarian response for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict has approved $3.5 million for restoring safe education services for schools and other relief activities in storm-hit southwest Haiti.

