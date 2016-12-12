The United Nations comes clean(ish) o...

The United Nations comes clean(ish) on cholera in Haiti

Monday Dec 12 Read more: The Washington Post

U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon visits a shelter in Les Cayes, Haiti. MORE THAN six years after a brigade of U.N. peacekeepers from Nepal introduced cholera in Haiti, triggering an epidemic that has killed at least 10,000 and sickened many more, U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon has finally uttered the word "sorry."

