Nova Scotia RCMP officer helping out in Haiti following Hurricane Matthew
RCMP Const. Patrick Desjardins originally went to Haiti to help train police officers, but once Hurricane Matthew struck, his mandate changed.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
