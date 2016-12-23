North Korea ridicules UN chief's presidential ambitions

North Korea on Friday mocked outgoing United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon over his apparent ambitions to run for South Korean president, calling him an opportunistic "chameleon in a human mask" who's dreaming a "hollow dream." FILE - Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, file photo, United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon waves to people whose homes were destroyed by Hurricane Matthew, as he visits a school where they have sought shelter, in Les Cayes, Haiti.

