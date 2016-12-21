Nearly 7 years after quake, 50,000 in Haiti still in camps

In this Dec. 2, 2016 photo, Adrienne St. Fume stands outside her shelter in the Delmas tent camp set up set up nearly seven years for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The mother of three said she figured the shack built of plywood scraps and plastic tarp would be temporary as they and the rest of Port-au-Prince recovered from the earthquake.

