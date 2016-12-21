Nearly 7 years after quake, 50,000 in...

Nearly 7 years after quake, 50,000 in Haiti still in camps

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 12 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

In this Dec. 2, 2016 photo, Adrienne St. Fume stands outside her shelter in the Delmas tent camp set up set up nearly seven years for people displaced by the 2010 earthquake, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The mother of three said she figured the shack built of plywood scraps and plastic tarp would be temporary as they and the rest of Port-au-Prince recovered from the earthquake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,352

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC