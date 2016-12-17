Hurricane Matthew's devastation linge...

Hurricane Matthew's devastation lingers in Haiti; South Florida groups offer relief

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

In a country still recovering from a cataclysmic earthquake in 2010, Matthew has left roads impassable, schools closed and food scarce more than two months later. A core of South Floridians, undeterred by conditions that never seem to get better, have launched new, long-term relief efforts to fill in systems that have been failing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC