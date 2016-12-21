Haitians Plead With Obama for Last-Mi...

Haitians Plead With Obama for Last-Minute Reprieve as Deportations Skyrocket

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Miami New Times

Natasha Joseph's almond-shaped eyes brim with tears as she cradles her pregnant belly and recounts the horror of her journey to the United States. There were the dust-choked buses, the corrupt cops, and the thieving coyotes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,082 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,287

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC