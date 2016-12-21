Haitian Woman's 'One-in-Million' Tumo...

Haitian Woman's 'One-in-Million' Tumor Removed at Abington

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Gertha Demicus, a 29-year-old Haitian woman, underwent an 11-hour operation Dec. 7 at Abington Jefferson Health in Montgomery County to remove a large tumor in her jaw. Her care and surgery have been donated by the hospital and its staff.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,037 • Total comments across all topics: 277,299,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC