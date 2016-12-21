Haiti postpones release of official e...

Haiti postpones release of official election results

Next Story Prev Story
28 min ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti Electoral officials in Haiti have delayed the publication of the final, certified results of last month's disputed presidential election. A preliminary tally gave a big victory to Jovenel Moise, the candidate backed by Haiti's previous president.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13) Nov '16 Civil Suit 29
News Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12) Nov '16 william jefferson 4
News Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a... Oct '16 HAITI HOARDS BILL... 1
News LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ... Sep '16 Mitts Gold Plated... 2
News Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14) Sep '16 life aquatic 2
News New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13) Aug '16 TomCrazy 6
News South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10) Jul '16 Missy 17
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,446,653

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC