Haiti PM Appeals For Calm As Year-End Celebrations Approach
PORT AU PRINCE, Dec 27 -- Prime Minister Enex Jean-Charles has called on Haitians to "bury the hatchet" and come together for the betterment of the French-speaking Caribbean Community country as the population gets ready for the end of year celebrations. "The heart of this country, despite everything, is still pulsating at the rhythm of goodwill and determination to transcend the divisions and differences that can potentially engulf us.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC