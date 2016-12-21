General Assembly calls on Member States to support new UN approach to cholera in Haiti

As part of joint efforts between the UN and the Government of Haiti to fight cholera, water filter systems are distributed in CitA© Soleil, Port au Prince. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 16 December 2016 – Recognizing the moral responsibility of the United Nations to the victims of the cholera epidemic in Haiti, the General Assembly today welcomed the new UN approach to tackling the disease - formally launched earlier this month by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon - and called on all 193 of the world body's Members States to provide the two-track plan their full support.

