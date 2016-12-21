General Assembly calls on Member Stat...

General Assembly calls on Member States to support new UN approach to cholera in Haiti

Friday Dec 16 Read more: United Nations

As part of joint efforts between the UN and the Government of Haiti to fight cholera, water filter systems are distributed in CitA© Soleil, Port au Prince. Photo: UN/MINUSTAH/Logan Abassi 16 December 2016 – Recognizing the moral responsibility of the United Nations to the victims of the cholera epidemic in Haiti, the General Assembly today welcomed the new UN approach to tackling the disease - formally launched earlier this month by Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon - and called on all 193 of the world body's Members States to provide the two-track plan their full support.

