FT Seasonal Appeal: Saving Haiti's babies
In the west's poorest country, a MA©decins Sans FrontiA res clinic is the difference between life and death for many mothers and their newborns. By Jude Webber Even though the baby in the photo above has severe respiratory problems and needs round-the-clock care, he is one of the lucky ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC