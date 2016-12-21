French foreign minister visits Haiti city devastated by

France's foreign minister has visited a Haitian city devastated by Hurricane Matthew two months when the Category 4 storm's center tore through the impoverished country's southwest. The French Embassy in Port-au-Prince says the purpose of Jean-Marc Ayrault's visit to Jeremie on Sunday was to express France's solidarity with its former colony as affects areas struggle to recover from Matthew's Oct. 4 passage.

