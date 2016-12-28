Dirty job shows why cholera still kil...

Dirty job shows why cholera still kills in Haiti

12 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

In this Dec. 22, 2016 photo, Dieusel Gerlin, a"bayakou", or waste cleaner, uses candles for illumination before descending into the pit of an outhouse, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Bayakou strip off their clothes, wrap themselves in rags and plug their nostrils with tobacco to hide the stench, before they squeeze themselves into the latrine pit to scoop buckets of human excrement with their bare hands.

Chicago, IL

