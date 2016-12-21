Direct Relief provides medical aid to...

Direct Relief provides medical aid to Haiti to help treat cholera and other diseases

Thursday Dec 29

Direct Relief today airlifted 82 tons of medical aid to Haiti to help treat cholera and other diseases that have spread widely since Hurricane Matthew struck in October, incapacitating the country's already overstretched health care system. Direct Relief's warehouse staff worked through the holidays to prepare 258 pallets of essential medications and supplies with a wholesale value of $39.9 million.

Chicago, IL

