Court Orders Review of Haiti's Preliminary Election Results

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti - Even with what is regarded as an outright victory in last month's presidential election, Jovenel MoA se is facing a tough time. Three opposition parties have been successful in challenging the November 20 election results which saw the banana exporter, who was chosen by former president Michel Martelly to represent his party, taking 55.67 per cent of the vote.

