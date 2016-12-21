Chagrin Falls students create soaps t...

Chagrin Falls students create soaps to raise funds for Haitian art students

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Cleveland.com

French students at Chagrin Falls Middle School are learning how to make and market soap to aid students 1,600 miles away in Haiti. French teacher Christine Briggs partnered with sculptor David Shankland to provide supplies to an art school he is opening near Port Au Prince, Haiti, which is recognized as the poorest country in the Americas.

