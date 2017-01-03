Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts
In this Oct. 22, 2010 photo provided by the United Nations, Haitians register at the hospital of L'Estere, about 13 miles north of Saint Marc, a town in Artibonite Department of Haiti. During Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's tenure, he faced criticism for the U.N.'s handling of the cholera epidemic in Haiti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sean Penn: Ted Cruz and Other Tea Partiers in C... (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Civil Suit
|29
|Clintons land in Haiti to showcase industrial park (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|william jefferson
|4
|Albertans to provide disaster relief in Haiti a...
|Oct '16
|HAITI HOARDS BILL...
|1
|LGBTQ festival canceled in Haiti amid threats, ...
|Sep '16
|Mitts Gold Plated...
|2
|Bahamas fends off critics over new migrant rules (Nov '14)
|Sep '16
|life aquatic
|2
|New violence against Haitians in Dominican Repu... (Nov '13)
|Aug '16
|TomCrazy
|6
|South Florida braces for affects of possible Ha... (Jan '10)
|Jul '16
|Missy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC