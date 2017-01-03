Ban Ki-moon buoyed by climate accord but laments conflicts

In this Oct. 22, 2010 photo provided by the United Nations, Haitians register at the hospital of L'Estere, about 13 miles north of Saint Marc, a town in Artibonite Department of Haiti. During Secretary General Ban Ki-moon's tenure, he faced criticism for the U.N.'s handling of the cholera epidemic in Haiti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.