Trio on murder, attempted murder charges after NA prison ambush

4 hrs ago

Three inmates of the New Amsterdam Prison were yesterday jointly charged with the murder of a fellow prisoner and the attempted murder of his brother in an attack at the facility. Dillon Boucher, 25, of Haslington Village, East Coast Demerara, Rooplall Abrahim, 24, of Lot 4 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, and Ramchand Latchman, 23, of Number 65 Village, Corentyne, were charged with the murder of Neshan Jagmohan, 27, when they appeared before Magistrate Alex Moore at the New Amsterdam Magistrate's Court.

