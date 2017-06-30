President opens visual arts exhibition

President David Granger on Thursday reaffirmed his commitment to the development of the arts in Guyana and assured the visual arts community of the Government's full support. A Ministry of the Presidency press release said that the Head of State, who is patron of the Guyana Visual Art Competition and Exhibition, told those gathered at the National Art Gallery at Castellani House for the 2017 Visual Arts Exhibition that his commitment to promoting Guyana's art is demonstrated by what he calls 'art diplomacy'.

