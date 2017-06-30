Couple release The Granny JJ Adventures

Joshua Cartwright, 43, and his wife Glenda, 45, wrote the book in Guyanese English, Creole, to enrich children's learning. The story is about Granny JJ, a lovable Guyanese character who solves mysteries in the villages near Georgetown, Guyana in South America.

Chicago, IL

