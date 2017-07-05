Caricom Secretary General: Give CSME more credit

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada- Caricom Secretary General Irwin LaRocque admitted that the CSME was seen by many as a waste of time, but said this was simply because the people of the region did not know enough about the achievements. "There are always a few things I can say that we can do better, but I think we are doing not too badly...So we have to do a better job at communication, basically, both from the standpoint of the Secretariat as well as the member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.