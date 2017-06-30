Accused contract killers to face trial for GGMC engineer's murder

Orin Arthur, Steven Prescott, and Uree Varswyk, the three men charged with the murder of Guyana Geology and Mines Commission engineer Trevor Abrams, were yesterday committed to stand trial for the crime. A large contingent of heavily armed police officers were assembled in the compound of the Georgetown Magistrates' Courts complex when the decision was handed down by Magistrate Judy Latchman at the conclusion of the Preliminary Inquiry into the murder charge against the men.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.