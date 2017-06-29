Teacher who was found with husband's dead body commits suicide
Cindy Dawson, the teacher who was found lying next to the partially decomposed body of her husband some three weeks ago in their Cummings Lodge apartment, was yesterday morning discovered hanging at her brother's Charity, Essequibo Coast home. Stabroek News understands that the discovery was made around 5 am yesterday by Dawson's brother; she had been spending some time with him following her discharge from the Georgetown Public Hospital .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC