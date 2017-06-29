Teacher who was found with husband's ...

Teacher who was found with husband's dead body commits suicide

Cindy Dawson, the teacher who was found lying next to the partially decomposed body of her husband some three weeks ago in their Cummings Lodge apartment, was yesterday morning discovered hanging at her brother's Charity, Essequibo Coast home. Stabroek News understands that the discovery was made around 5 am yesterday by Dawson's brother; she had been spending some time with him following her discharge from the Georgetown Public Hospital .

Chicago, IL

