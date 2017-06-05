Sugar workers lead huge protest over ...

Sugar workers lead huge protest over planned Skeldon sale

Yesterday

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union yesterday staged a massive protest against the planned privatisation of the Skeldon Estate that drew support from not only sugar workers and their families but also business owners and vendors who suspended their operations in a show of solidarity. The protestors marched from the Skeldon Estate to the National Insurance Scheme office, in Springlands and back to Republic Square, Springlands, where various speakers warned of the impact of the planned privatisation and emphasised the need for solidarity.

