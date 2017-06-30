Regional disaster plan on show at Bar...

Regional disaster plan on show at Bartica

Read more: Stabroek News

Guyana's Regional disaster preparedness plan was on display in Bartica this week during a co-operative venture sponsored by the Public Health Ministry, PAHO/WHO and the Civil Defence Commission , a release from the ministry said. The four-day simulation exercise was geared to test the Regional Multi- Hazard Preparedness and Response Plan which outlines their capacity to manage any disaster in the municipality.

Chicago, IL

