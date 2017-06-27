Put your money where your mouth is, says Barbados culture minister

Myrna Bernard, Director Human Development, CARICOM Secretariat, Stephen Lashley, Barbados Minister of Culture, and Dr Hilary Brown, Programme Manager, Culture and Community Development, CARICOM Secretariat GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Minister of culture, sports and youth of Barbados, Stephen Lashley, is of the view that regional governments needed to redirect some of their resources to the cultural industries if they were truly interested in regional economic expansion and development. He said funding that was going to some traditional sectors that may not necessarily be bringing in the returns that were needed could be diverted to the cultural industries.

