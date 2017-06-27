Put your money where your mouth is, s...

Put your money where your mouth is, says Barbados culture minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: Caribbean News Now!

Myrna Bernard, Director Human Development, CARICOM Secretariat, Stephen Lashley, Barbados Minister of Culture, and Dr Hilary Brown, Programme Manager, Culture and Community Development, CARICOM Secretariat GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- Minister of culture, sports and youth of Barbados, Stephen Lashley, is of the view that regional governments needed to redirect some of their resources to the cultural industries if they were truly interested in regional economic expansion and development. He said funding that was going to some traditional sectors that may not necessarily be bringing in the returns that were needed could be diverted to the cultural industries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Caribbean News Now!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,222 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,326

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC