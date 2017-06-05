PPP says Speaker disallows parliament...

PPP says Speaker disallows parliament committee meetings in sugar belt

The PPP today said that Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Barton Scotland had disallowed a plan by the Economic Services Committee of Parliament for meetings in the sugar belt. The PPP condemned the Speaker's decision.

