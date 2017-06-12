Police warn of gang of seven carjackers

The Guyana Police Force is warning all taxi drivers particularly those operating Toyota Allion and Toyota Premio motor cars to be on the alert for potential hijackers whose modus operandi has been to hire cabs in Georgetown enroute to destinations such as North Ruimveldt, Georgetown; Atlantic Ville, East Coast Demerara; Providence, East Bank Demerara and West Demerara; upon arrival at their requested locations, the drivers are robbed of their personal belongings as well as their motor cars.

Chicago, IL

