Police advisor reviewing proposed `Pr...

Police advisor reviewing proposed `Pradoville 2' charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Even as the police legal advisor continues to look at the recommendations made on laying charges in the `Pradoville 2' land case, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday maintained that the continuous pursuit of this matter is nothing but vindictiveness. Jagdeo, who was at the time speaking at a press conference held at his Church Street office, told reporters that the setting of prices for the lands bought, among other issues, will be ventilated in and determined by the court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,857

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC