Police advisor reviewing proposed `Pradoville 2' charges

Even as the police legal advisor continues to look at the recommendations made on laying charges in the `Pradoville 2' land case, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday maintained that the continuous pursuit of this matter is nothing but vindictiveness. Jagdeo, who was at the time speaking at a press conference held at his Church Street office, told reporters that the setting of prices for the lands bought, among other issues, will be ventilated in and determined by the court.

