Police advisor reviewing proposed `Pradoville 2' charges
Even as the police legal advisor continues to look at the recommendations made on laying charges in the `Pradoville 2' land case, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday maintained that the continuous pursuit of this matter is nothing but vindictiveness. Jagdeo, who was at the time speaking at a press conference held at his Church Street office, told reporters that the setting of prices for the lands bought, among other issues, will be ventilated in and determined by the court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC